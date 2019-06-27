Former Surgeon Charged with Stalking, Assault Dr. Paul Cisek Worked for Sansum for 20 Years

Photo: Courtesy Dr. Paul Cisek

Former Sansum surgeon Dr. Paul Cisek, a prominent member of the clinic’s vascular department for nearly 20 years, is facing criminal charges of stalking, assault, and DUI. The charges stem from three separate cases dating back to August 2015; Cisek stopped working at Sansum in January 2017. Sansum spokesperson Jill Fonte declined to elaborate on the nature of his departure from the clinic, saying only they “have no ongoing professional relationship.”

According to prosecutor Kevin Weichbrod, Cisek briefly dated an employee in his office in 2015 before she ended things and tried to keep him “at arm’s length.” Cisek allegedly continued to text her — including a message that read: “I’ll come over without your permission” — and was recorded on video more than once incessantly ringing the woman’s doorbell. The harassment continued for three years. “The victim is afraid of the defendant based on the content and number of text messages over the years, showing up uninvited to her house multiple times, and an episode at Derf’s restaurant where the defendant pushed the victim up against a wall and tried to kiss her,” Weichbrod wrote in a court filing.

In a separate case, on December 1, 2018, a Santa Barbara Police Department parking officer noticed Cisek parked in a red zone during the Milpas Holiday Parade. She asked him to move, but as she walked back to her car, “she heard the defendant start his vehicle and the engine rev loudly,” wrote Weichbrod. Cisek allegedly sped toward the officer, hit the brakes, and skidded to a stop a few feet from her. He then reportedly gave her the middle finger, did a U-turn, and drove away. Police stopped Cisek a short distance away and arrested him for assault and DUI. His blood alcohol concentration was reportedly 0.23 at the time, nearly three times the legal limit.

Out on bail and driving with a suspended license, Cisek was again arrested on March 30, 2019, for a DUI hit-and-run in a Chapala Street parking lot. He allegedly smashed into an occupied parked car and fled the scene.

Cisek’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 2. He remains licensed as a physician and surgeon by the Medical Board of California. The office of his defense attorney, Elizabeth O’Brien, said she was traveling this week and could not comment.

