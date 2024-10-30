Campaign Sign Thefts on the Eastside
Witness Leads Police to 43-Year-Old Man Accused of Taking District 1 Yard Signs
An investigation into stolen campaign signs led to a 43-year-old Santa Barbara resident, reported Commander Kenneth Kushner, assistant chief of police, on October 29. The two dozen signs were part of Councilmember Alejandra Gutierrez’s reelection campaign on the Eastside in the 1st District. Police received a tip from a witness who identified the man who allegedly took them. The District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case for potential theft and possession of stolen property charges. The man’s name has not been released as the investigation has yet to conclude, Kushner said.