Unpatriotic Liberals

The Democrat Party is moving further and further to the left. It has become unhinged, angry and un-American. Two recent situations reveal this.

First, for two days America watched the Democratic presidential candidates go at it. Their extreme views were on full display: open borders, new Green Deal, health care for illegal persons, and free everything. Socialism and government control, here we come. Who is looking out for Americans, and who will pay for all the free stuff?

Second, on July 4th America celebrated its independence. There were parades, picnics, fireworks, and President Trump gave a special tribute to America. In a patriotic speech, “Salute to America,” he told the story of how America came to be and gave the history of each branch of our military, highlighted by seven flyovers. He also paid tribute to America’s heroes, its people, and democratic ideas.

And what did the Democrats, the mainstream media, Hollywood, and corporate America do? They turned their backs on celebrating America. To top it off, ABC, NBC, CBS, and MSNBC did not air Trump’s “Salute to America” live.

So there you have it. When the 2020 election rolls around, remember the Democrats snubbed America’s birthday celebration and put the welfare of foreigners ahead of Americans.

