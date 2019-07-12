Santa Barbara Public Library to Host Career Fair and Grand Opening of Eastside SBPLWorks! Office

The Santa Barbara Public Library is hosting a career fair on Saturday July 13th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at the Eastside Library, 1102 East Montecito Street. Businesses and organizations looking for local employees will be present to answer questions and take resumes of prospective employees. The event is open to all job seekers in the Santa Barbara area.

Then, at noon, Santa Barbara Public Library will officially open the second location of its successful SBPL Works! workforce readiness program. “In the first two years of the SBPL Works! program, the Library’s Adult Education team has helped over 200 clients find new jobs or meet career-related goals,” Said Library Director Jessica Cadiente. “We are excited to expand to the Eastside Library to be able to assist even more community members.”

There will be a ribbon cutting by Mayor Cathy Murillo and Library Director Jessica Cadiente, followed by mariachi music and activities for families. SBPL Works! offers free one-to-one support for job seekers, including help with navigating job search databases, building resumes and cover letters, interview practice, as well as testing and certification help. For more information on this program, visit the Library’s website.

The career fair is free and a wonderful opportunity to find out about local job opportunities whether you are looking for work or looking to change jobs.

The Library also welcomes other interested businesses and organizations to take part in the career fair. For more information, contact Devon Cahill by email, DCahill@SantaBarbaraCA.gov, or phone, 805-564-5635.

To stay informed individuals can access the SBPL web calendar with more events, programs, and classes and/or sign-up for the SBPL newsletter in English or Spanish. Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online at SBPLibrary.org for information about programs and services. All library programs are free and open to the public.

