Perhaps more than any stage of life, there’s a lot to consider as we approach older age. From health needs and the value of stretching to estate planning and how to keep the mind alive, there is a daunting amount to discuss with loved ones.

For the second year in a row, we’ve assembled a number of articles to help navigate these sometimes murky waters. We asked the sponsors of this year’s edition for suggestions on which trends and programs to cover, and we added some of our own ideas to the mix as well.

We hope you learn something new!