Let’s Talk About Sex, Granny Dr. Jeffrey Edman Treats Erectile Dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is never very comfortable to discuss, but Dr. Jeffrey Edman isn’t afraid to dive in. “Good sexual energy is important for a healthy life,” said the doc, who was trained and also taught at UCSF. “Some of the benefits are a sense of well-being, improved quality of sleep, and supporting immune system function, to name a few.”

He said that it’s quite common for older men, as age is a major cause. “By age 70, most men suffer from to some degree from ED,” said Edman, who said that smoking and drinking add to the risk factors.

But it is usually curable. “The underlying cause of ED is poor blood flow to the penis,” said Edman. “This is almost always treatable.”

For years, men have been using drugs such as Viagra and Cialis that are widely known across popular culture. But there’s a new kid on the block, said Edman. Called “Acoustic Shock Wave Therapy,” or “GAINSWave,” it is a nonsurgical way to create new blood flow to the penis and enhance erectile function and sexual performance.

Edman’s patients have been impressed. “I have enjoyed our sessions and the results of the treatment,” reported one lucky man. “I truly didn’t expect the total recovery I am witnessing now. It is a real pleasure to come back to ‘normal’ at 88 years of age.”

Call 452-1252 or visit edmanclinic.net.

Add to Favorites