Santa Barbara Reads Book Announced Library Selects ‘Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe’

Photo: Courtesy

For nearly two decades each fall, our city’s public library offers up a tome for folks to read and then explore via myriad events as part of its month-long Santa Barbara Reads program. This year’s selection is the best-selling Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe, Benjamin Alire Sáenz’s coming-of-age story about friendship, identity, sexuality, and family. “Santa Barbara Reads is about bringing the community together to celebrate reading,” said Jessica Cadiente, Santa Barbara Public Library Director. “Choosing Ari and Dante gives us the opportunity to engage the community in conversations about issues that are important to them,” added Lauren Trujillo, the S.B. Public Library Foundation Board’s Director. The fun kicks off October 15. To stay abreast of events, programs and classes, see santabarbaraca.gov.

