Serene Upper Mesa Hideaway 907 Fellowship Road: Mesa Hideaway

Address: 907 Fellowship Road

Status: On the market

Price: $1,525,000

Last Sunday, when I told my friend Carole that I was going to be in her neighborhood, she extended an invitation I couldn’t refuse: She and her husband, Scott, had been working in the garden all day and had picked far more tomatoes than they could use. Did I want to stop by and grab some?

I headed right over. Carole and Scott have lived in their home on Fellowship Road for 24 years. It’s comfortable and welcoming, just like them. Standing in their backyard, I mentioned to Carole how quiet their neighborhood feels. She said that they’ve always loved the peaceful atmosphere, but that when their two boys were younger, the yard was full of noise and activity. She pointed out where a zip line had extended between two large trees, and where the kids used to make trails and slide down the hill. Nowadays, their backyard has segued to more relaxing attractions: the terraced gardens, a deluxe outdoor kitchen, and an enticing hot tub.

Photo: Jesse Natale of J North Productions Kitchen at 907 Fellowship Road

Just up the street from Carole’s place — and my reason for being in the neighborhood — is a stunning contemporary Mediterranean-style home for sale at 907 Fellowship Road. Set back from the street, this four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home is hidden from view in a private, secluded, park-like setting.

Walking up the long driveway, I was charmed by the two-story home as soon as it came into view. The house is positioned sideways on its lot, nestled behind a large tile patio and surrounded by a low white wall. This central tile courtyard orients the home, creating a comfortable indoor/outdoor flow and a perfect atmosphere for entertaining.

The backdrop for the courtyard view is a green terraced hillside bisected by walking paths and accented by a huge oak tree in the center. The branches of the majestic oak curve and stretch, filtering the sunlight and providing a dramatic focal point for the whole property. Rock-lined staircases lead to quiet seating areas dotted against the hill.

The house itself has a creamy stucco exterior with dark wood beams and a long upstairs balcony that overlooks the courtyard. What appears to be quintessential red tile on the rooftop is actually a new lightweight clay tile roof. Care and craftsmanship are evident in copper gutters and handsome light fixtures. Built-in planter boxes and a cascading copper rain chain are practical details that also add a touch of whimsy.

Living room at 907 Fellowship Road

Master Bedroom at 907 Fellowship Road

Bathroom at 907 Fellowship Road

907 Fellowship Road

Inside, an open living room with a striking sandstone fireplace in one corner, vaulted open-beam ceilings above, and red oak flooring leads into a generous gourmet kitchen with a Saltillo tile floor, huge custom pantry, and warm stone backsplash. Butterscotch marble countertops extend around the room to include an oversized breakfast bar. Also on the ground floor are a laundry room, a bedroom and bath, and a convenient half bath for guests. Glass doors from the living room open onto the courtyard, and a side door provides additional flow plus an alternate entrance for the downstairs bedroom.

Upstairs, a central hallway opens to two stylish bedrooms and a full bath, plus the master suite at one end, its bedroom, bathroom, and walk-in closet forming a circular layout. French doors open onto the balcony, which is large enough for al fresco dining. A view of the courtyard, the hillside, and the grand oak tree can be enjoyed while sipping coffee in the morning or a cool beverage at sunset.

This home has other amenities, like state-of-the-art air conditioning, a tankless water heater, and 240-volt power in the garage. But rather than investigate those niceties, I spent my last few minutes wandering the backyard, admiring the view of the house from the hillside, and getting an up-close look at the oak tree.

I strolled back down to Carole and Scott’s house, thinking of all the years that they’ve enjoyed this same tranquil neighborhood. Before I left, I helped them with their overflowing bounty of tomatoes and somehow drove back home with tomatoes, avocados, cucumbers, and a big bunch of oregano. I’ll enjoy every bite, and I hope they’ll soon be enjoying new neighbors on lovely Fellowship Road.

907 Fellowship Road is currently for sale in Santa Barbara, listed by Thomas C. Schultheis of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. Reach Thomas at 805-729-2802 or sbrealtortom@gmail.com.

Add to Favorites