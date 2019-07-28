Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Santa Barbara Water Polo Star Injured in South Korea Paige Hauschild Needs Stitches in Nightclub Collapse Following World Championship Win

Paige Hauschild of Santa Barbara was one of three American water polo players injured Saturday when a balcony collapsed inside a nightclub in South Korea.

Hauschild was celebrating along with other members of the U.S. women’s national team after they won their third straight FINA World Championship by defeating Spain 11-6 on Friday in the city of Gwangju.

Hauschild, a 19-year-old graduate of San Marcos High, suffered lacerations in her right arm that required stitches. She was on her way back home Saturday to be with her parents, Dwayne and Jenni, who did not travel to Korea.

“It’s been a great day followed by an awful day,” Dwayne Hauschild said. “Now we are just happy she gets to come home soon.”

He added, “We are so lucky as it could have been much worse.” Paige’s teammate Kaleigh Gilchrist underwent surgery to treat a laceration in her leg. Johnny Hooper of the U.S. men’s team received stitches in his left hand. Police said that two South Korea men died in the ruins.

