Charming San Roque Cottage Adorable 3bd 2ba Cottage

Address: 3508 Los Pinos Drive

Status: On the market

Price: $1,175,000

I love it when a street lives up to its name. I had never been to Los Pinos Drive in San Roque, but as I drove in search of an open house last week, and knowing that “los pinos” in Spanish translates to “the pines,” I was delighted to be greeted by two towering pine trees. The pines stand sentinel over the picturesque lane as if to say, “Okay, you found us, but now what? What’s your business here on our street?” Any hint of seriousness from the pine trees’ greeting melted into cheer at my first sight of the house at 3508 Los Pinos Drive.

The house is set far back from the street. The front yard is dotted with succulents and divided by a walkway that leads straight up to the house. A river rock border meanders alongside the path in a natural, almost haphazard manner, reminiscent of kindergarteners on the first week of school, trying to form a straight line, but so distracted that it’s hard to stand still. This freeform greeting creates the perfect foreshadowing of the delights waiting inside.

The house itself is a white stucco cottage with bright red wood trim. Three steps lead up to a small porch and a glass-fronted Santa Barbara–style front door. Just inside, a white-tiled foyer bridges the transition from outside to inside and contains the first detail that made me pause and smile: a sweet half wall that allows a first peek into the front rooms of the home. A bright pink basket of flowers posing on the wall added a charming touch.

From the front door, the bedrooms and bathrooms lay on the left side of the house, with the living areas to the right. The living room is bright and airy, with gleaming hardwood floors and plenty of natural light. A brick fireplace holds court in one corner, with a tall built-in bookcase on one wall. An extended nook at the front of the house serves as a mini office, or it could be a reading lounge or more. A gently sloping ceiling defines the space.

To the right of the living room is the dining room, separated by a charming opening bordered with glass-paned half walls. The dining room leads into the kitchen, which is also cheerful and bright. White cabinets have natural wood trim, accentuating the floors. A wall of glass brick lets the sunshine in and reflects off the white tile backsplash, making the whole room sparkle.

The kitchen is open to the laundry room and backyard beyond and connects through a hallway to the bedrooms as well. This open circular floorplan adds space, making the house feel larger than its almost 1500 square feet.

I decided to take a quick tour of the backyard before continuing through the house to see the bedrooms. A flagstone walkway leads to a large tiled patio in one direction, and around to the backyard and garage in the other. The patio is sheltered by a low wall and provides the perfect spot for outdoor dining. The detached garage is behind the house, with the driveway curving around to meet it. The backyard has lemon and apricot trees and plenty of open space as well.

Living Room at 3508 Los Pinos Drive

Kitchen at 3508 Los Pinos Drive

Bedroom at 3508 Los Pinos Drive

The back of the home has even more red trim than the front, with the door off the kitchen, plus a three-paneled door from the master bedroom that opens onto a covered porch. I stepped back inside through this appealing entrance to tour the other side of the house.

The three bedrooms and two baths are comfortable and cozy, with charming details like original glass doorknobs and wood-framed windows. One bedroom has a loft bed with an attached built-in ladder. Whether used as a clubhouse, cozy reading nook, or perfect slumber party sleeping quarters, every kid who sees this room will immediately claim it as their own.

The front bathroom boasts a wall of glass brick echoing the kitchen and a nifty barn door entrance that both saves space and adds character. The entire house is an appealing blend of its 1940s charm, plus updated enhancements that are in keeping with the original character.

As cute as this house is, one of its top qualities is its location. As I walked away, I admired its cute neighboring abodes and the obvious pride of ownership on the whole street. Looming quietly above all are the namesake sentries of Los Pinos Drive: the towering pine trees standing guard over the entire neighborhood.

3508 Los Pinos Drive is currently for sale in Santa Barbara, listed by The Hall Team at Compass. Reach the Hall Team at 451-9998 or hallteam@compass.com.

