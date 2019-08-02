Rep. Salud Carbajal Calls for Impeachment Congressmember Joins Ranks of 118 Democrats Calling for Impeachment Proceedings Against President Trump

Congressmember Salud Carbajal joined the ranks of Democrats calling for the initiation of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, citing 10 instances in which Trump sought to interfere with the investigation conducted by former special counsel Robert Mueller. With Carbajal’s announcement, he joins the ranks of 118 Democrats now calling for impeachment proceedings.

Carbajal, who privately had been leaning toward impeachment, had conducted an online poll to gauge the sentiments of his constituents. While final numbers were not available by time of publication, it appears a majority of respondents favored impeachment.

Among many Democrats — even Trump’s harshest critics — impeachment has proved a controversial matter. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others have strongly cautioned against impeachment, noting that Trump has the votes in the Senate no matter what Congress may eventually find. With the election right around the corner, they argue, it makes more sense to focus on achievable objectives and on beating Trump in November 2020.

Others have argued that efforts at obstruction constitute a clear criminal transgression and that Congress needs to do its constitutional duty, regardless of any obvious strategic dead-ends. They also argue that the impeachment process will give Democrats a new vehicle for dredging up incriminating details against Trump. Specifically, these Democrats — who argue it’s possible to “walk and chew gum at the same time” — hope to get Mueller’s un-redacted testimony before a federal grand jury.

Carbajal, who has been mulling the matter over, has reportedly read the Mueller report — released in May — and watched Mueller’s testimony before Congress last week. Citing evidence provided by the Mueller report, Carbajal charged Trump urged his staff to lie repeatedly to investigators regarding allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections and allegations of obstruction of justice. Mueller cited 10 specific examples in his report of such interference but declined to make criminal findings because sitting presidents can’t be charged with crimes and because the efforts at obstruction were ignored and did not succeed. Speaking of these efforts, Carbajal stated, “That’s criminal,” in a press release. “If anyone else did these things, they would face legal consequences.”



