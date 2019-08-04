Dreading City Hassle

Nick Welsh’s article on the Institution Ale sign was very well written and very accurate. How can the city spend this much energy harrowing a great company over a very nice-looking sign?

My family along with our uncle own the former Van Wyk Volkswager property at 630 Chapala. We are dreading the hassles we and our future tenant(s) will face when we go to get permits to do improvements to occupy the property.

Based on what has been happening to Institution Ale, we have very little confidence of a smooth process.

