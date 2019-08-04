Foresters Win No. 1,000 in Pintard’s Career

The Santa Barbara Foresters secured win No. 1,000 in manager Bill Pintard’s 25-year career by blanking the Haysville Aviators, 1-0, in Friday’s opening round of the National Baseball Congress World Series in Wichita. They will continue pool play against the Great Bend (Kansas) Bat Cats on Sunday, August 4 (radio coverage on 1290 AM at 5 p.m. Santa Barbara time).The Foresters are the most successful team in the 85-year history of the NBC tournament, having won their seventh title last year.

