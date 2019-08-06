American Riviera Bank Partners with the Arthritis Foundation

Throughout the month of June, American Riviera Bank partnered with the Arthritis Foundation on the annual ‘Dog Days of Summer’ fundraising campaign. Customers visiting bank branches in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, and Paso Robles were invited to participate by purchasing paper “bones” to benefit efforts towards a cure for arthritis. Arthritis affects more than 50 million Americans, of all ages, and is the leading cause of disability in the United States.

As part of the campaign, on June 21st American Riviera Bank hosted its 4th Annual ‘Dog Days of Summer’ event – a local favorite – at all of its locations. Clients and staff were encouraged to bring their dogs to the Bank, where they could participate in the Cutest Dog Contest and enjoy a Doggie Treat Buffet. American Riviera Bank was joined by community partners Lemo’s Feed & Pet Supply, Camp Canine and K-Nine Solutions, who offered fabulous giveaways and prizes for the canine winners.

“The Arthritis Foundation is the national leader in the fight to reduce the painful impact of arthritis on individuals and families,” said Deborah Deneault, Assistant Vice President/Community and Board Relations Officer at American Riviera Bank “American Riviera Bank is committed to our local communities, so partnering with the Arthritis Foundation, which understands the importance in local funding, is a perfect fit,”

“Funds raised by this campaign, as well as our annual Taste of the Town events, support free local programs like summer camps for children, teens, and their families, Juvenile Arthritis family day events, and arthritis support groups,” said Michal Wiesbrock, Executive Director of the Arthritis Foundation’s Central Coast Office, “We appreciate American Riviera Bank’s customers and staff in helping us raise the funds needed to ensure that the Foundation’s programs remain free and accessible to everyone in the community.”

REALTORS®: Share your industry info in “REAL ESTATE SCOOP.” Email sarah@independent.com for details.

Add to Favorites