Nature Lovers “Flock” to Asilomar for End-Of-Season Vacations

Photo: Courtesy Asilomar

Labor Day serves as the unofficial end of summer with a three-day week ideal for last-chance travel. Located in the scenic historic town of Pacific Grove on the tip of the Monterey Peninsula, Asilomar is situated within 107 acres of protected California State Park beachfront land between Monterey and Pebble Beach. It offers the ideal respite to shut off the electronics and enjoy nature before the busy holiday season begins. Abundant beach activities include kite flying, surfing, sand castle competitions, kayaking, and even a “Beach Snack Package” that includes a tote bag, water, trail mix, and 15% off regular rates. Families can bicycle on coastal trails, or take a guided Ranger-led walk through the Natural Dunes Preserve or the State Beach Coast Trail to learn about preservation and management of the natural habitat areas. This is also the home of the Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary, dubbed “Butterfly Town USA,” where thousands of Monarch Butterflies migrate to this protected region. Asilomar’s Butterfly Walking Tours also take place on the beach paths. In the evenings, “Sunset on the Deck “includes wine, craft beers, and live entertainment to be enjoyed around the cozy fire pits.

The Monterey Peninsula is also recognized as one of the top five birding areas in North America. Asilomar new partnership with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology offers customized guest itineraries, private binoculars, and even local bird trackers to spot rare birds.

“We are thrilled to offer our guests new ways to enjoy our distinctive beachfront location and serene environment,” says Timothy McGill, Director of Sales and Marketing for Asilomar Conference Grounds. “Our partnership with Cornell Lab of Ornithology allows us to extend further educational resources making rare bird sighting easier and more fun. We are even offering a Bird Watching Package that includes accommodations.”

Evening meals at Crocker Dining Hall is alsoan authentic part of the Asilomar experience with meals that feature fresh, seasonal produce from local organic farmers The $6 million state-of-the-art kitchen is finely equipped, allowing chefs to create delicious healthy food programs while accommodating all dietary needs from vegan to gluten free requests. Asilomar’s Seafood Watch Program includes purchasing only sustainably-caught fish from the “Best Choices” green list, and from local Monterey Bay sustainable fisheries. The strict culinary requirements include purchasing only local and organic produce within a 150-mile radius of the property. According to Jill Heymsfield, Asilomar’s Environmental Sustainability Coordinator, “We offer our guests a true wellness experience through recreational, culinary and educational programs, while truly creating lasting memories.”

The name Asilomar is the combination of two Spanish words: “asilo” meaning refuge and “mar” meaning sea and it has been recognized as America’s Refuge by the Sea, for more than 100 years. History buffs can take self-guided walking tours to view the distinctive architecture by Julia Morgan, the Hearst Castle architect who designed the original buildings at the recommendation of Phoebe Apperson Hearst, William Randolph Hearst’s mother.

