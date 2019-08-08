Dinner Now Served at Honey B Kitchen Katie Belanger’s Hidden Gem Atop Antioch University Offers Daytime Menu and Weekly Specials

From my first trip to the Honey B Kitchen — the hidden gem atop Antioch University where Chef Katie Belanger’s welcoming vibe serves ocean-to-mountain view and an affordable array of healthy eats — I was hooked. Yet because of the 4 p.m. closing time, I haven’t been there nearly enough. Thankfully, in time for summer nights and fall sunsets, the Honey B Kitchen is now open for dinner.

In addition to the daytime menu, Belanger is making weekly specials inspired by seasonal produce, the weather, and life, from oyster mushroom ceviche to mushroom meatball subs. “I had so many ideas just building up in my head,” Belanger said of channeling creativity into her work.

A recent special was walnut-chorizo butter-leaf-lettuce wraps. Perfectly suited for warmer temperatures, this crisp and flavorful dish consisted of walnut chorizo layered with carrots, avocado, and black sesame seeds, served with a cooling ginger cashew dip.

Photo: Courtesy Honey B Kitchen

Longtime favorites such as their soulbread — a cornbread and chive waffle sandwich stuffed with black-bean hummus, chipotle, garlic, jackfruit, arugula, tomato, red onion, and avocado — are sure to satisfy. Fans of “breakfast for dinner” can indulge in egg sandwiches or their dreamy waffled vegan French toast stacked with strawberries, avocado, lemon Chantilly cream, candied almonds, and balsamic.

Finish off with their vegan soft-serve ice cream, made from coconut cream, vanilla bean, and coconut sugar. It will certainly have me buzzing back to this hive of goodness very soon.

602 Anacapa St.; (805) 895-4248; thehoneybkitchen.com

