Chocolate Maya’s New Mama

In possibly the most fluid change of ownership for any Santa Barbara business in recent years, Chocolate Maya is now owned by Willow Sprout, who started working at the chocolatier and bonbon boutique more than 15 years ago.

Some of the beautiful creations at Chocolate Maya | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

“That’s why all the customers know me,” said Sprout last month, as she hustled in the kitchen to prepare for the Valentine’s Day rush. “Now I just have to do all the paperwork, too. It just added more to my job description.”

The Santa Barbara–born, East Coast–raised Sprout was back in town as a City College student when she was hired by Maya Schoop-Rutten, a restaurateur originally from Switzerland who opened the shop near the corner of State and Gutierrez in 2007. The most critical part of Sprout’s tenure happened about a decade ago, when Schoop-Rutten began teaching her how to make the nearly dozens of truffles that are Chocolate Maya’s primary product.

“Chocolate-making is one of those things that are really passed down in the old-school way of apprenticeship,” said Sprout. “She taught me everything she knows.”

Schoop-Rutten mentioned that she was ready to retire a few years ago, and then was very ready this past year. Despite Sprout’s skillset, it wasn’t a foregone conclusion that she’d take over, and Schoop-Rutten entertained outside offers. But they all wanted the founder to stay on for a period of time, and she didn’t want that. So, Sprout, who is also pregnant with her first child, stepped up to the plate, taking over last September.

“Willow helped Chocolate Maya move forward in a very genuine way,” said Schoop-Rutten, who can only recall her calling in sick once. “I have been very lucky to have her on my side all these years. It made total sense to pass it around to her instead of some stranger.”

A plate of some of the beautiful treats at Chocolate Maya | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The shop also came with the lease on the entire unit, which includes the commercial kitchen — originally built for a crêperie — as well as the corner space, which was the Elizabeth Gordon Gallery for 41 years. The gallery’s owner was also ready to retire, so Sprout reached out to her friend Emma West Roldan, who was looking to open her own place. That became Bodega Flower Girl (read more about it here), and Roldan shares the kitchen to make her store’s to-go salads, sandwiches, and spreads.

“People sometimes forget about this area,” said Sprout of their community of independently owned businesses such as S.B. Roasting Company, Yoga Soup, D’Angelo’s, and Backyard Bowls. “But the people who do come here come here frequently.”

Sprout’s only significant changes to Chocolate Maya were new coats of brighter paints, and plans to increase the number of events she serves, especially during the slower summer months. There are plenty of ethically sourced chocolate bars for sale as well as sipping chocolate, but the customizable chocolate boxes — which range from one piece ($5.50) to 35 ($138) — remain the top sellers.

Willow Sprout is the new owner of Chocolate Maya | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

“That’s our bread and butter,” explained Sprout, who usually has about four dozen flavors to choose from, including quite a few vegan options that are just as amazing as the full dairy versions. “It is a fun experience, guiding people to build the perfect box.”

With a baby on the way, Sprout is ready to take on this next stage of her life and career, and is very happy to have taken over from her mentor, offering, “I think it’s kind of a lovely story.”

Chocolate Maya, 15 W. Gutierrez St.; (805) 965-5956; chocolatemaya.com