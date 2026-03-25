Santa Barbara Gets a New Italian Festival

Jacopo Giacopuzzi struggled to find his people when he first arrived in California from Italy in 2014. A fellow at the Music Academy of the West, he fell in love with the state itself during his first few years. But despite his years traveling the world as a concert pianist, he missed a piece of home — the meeting place. “Since moving to California, I was missing that sense of genuine connection with people, just like it naturally happens in Italy,” says Giacopuzzi. “Since then, I’ve been wanting to bring something like that here. This is my first step toward that goal.”

His first inclination was to build something with his friends — and luckily, he had about 160 Italians on whom to call. A natural communicator, Giacopuzzi missed speaking his natural tongue when arriving on our shores, so whenever he caught wind of it in the wild, he sought out connection. He started building relationships with other first-generation Italians around town, his group eventually amassing in size to nearly 200 on WhatsApp.

Camille Miller | Photo: Courtesy

Alvise Pascucci| Photo: Courtesy

Jacopo Giacopuzzi | Photo: Courtesy

Tommaso Benciolini | Photo: Courtesy

Copia di Luca Alemanno | Photo: Inna LabutovaCroci

Jessica Guideri | Photo: Courtesy

Copia di Mark Ferber | Photo: Courtesy

When Giacopuzzi wanted to create a festival dedicated to his home country, his community rallied around him. “The community of Italian people here are very dedicated and passionate,” says Chef Sergio Chierego. “We try to preserve our heritage. Being part of the first edition of La Piazza is more than an honor.”

During April 10-12, Santa Barbara Public Library’s Faulkner Gallery and Library Plaza will be transformed into La Piazza, a term that directly translates into “town square,” for the first Italian music, food, and culture festival. Kicking off Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. at Faulkner Gallery, guests are invited to enjoy a live performance, Amore Italiano: Rome, Cinema, and the Music of the Heart, featuring Giacopuzzi and Alvise Pascucci on piano, Camille Miller on violin, and Tommaso Benciolini on flute. Throughout the performance, classic Italian films will be projected from the walls of the gallery.

Risotto All`Ossobuco | Credit: Courtesy

Panino alla porchetta romana | Credit: Courtesy

Gnocchi di Ricotta al Pomodoro Basilico | Credit: Courtesy

Gemelli con broccoletti uvetta pinoli e mollica tostata | Credit: Courtesy

Crespelle alla trevisana | Credit: Courtesy

The weekend kicks off with an array of Italian food options, including bread and olive oil tasting, a fresh pasta stand, and vendors selling Italian products at Library Plaza. Saturday is also dedicated to celebrating the cultural heritage, with an Italian Culture Seminar presented by the UCSB Italian Studies program. There’s even a festival “Easter egg,” Giacopuzzi says, with a workshop on Magic: The Gathering presented by two Italian masters and community friends.

On Sunday, Giacopuzzi encourages the entire family to join the festivities, as the Library Plaza will be transformed into a haven for little ones. Expect an interactive pasta-making workshop from chef Chierego, who just launched his own company, Pasta Santina; pizza bookmark making hosted by the Santa Barbara Public Library; and a closing concert, Dolce Swing, featuring works by Claude Bolling.

The weekend activities aren’t limited in scope to the variety of artisans, vendors, crafters, and educators at the plaza itself. Half a dozen restaurants throughout Santa Barbara — favorites such as Ca’Dario, Aperitivo, Arnoldi’s, Barbieri Wines, and Olio e Limone — have partnered with the event to offer specials throughout the weekend. “It’s an Italian festival, so there’s no way I wasn’t going to get involved,” says Via Maestro 42 owner Georges Bitar. “All my good brothers and sisters from other Italian spots [are] participating, so it was a no brainer.”