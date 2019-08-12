UC Santa Barbara Ranked Hardest-Drinking School

UC Santa Barbara was ranked the number-one college in the 2020 Princeton Review for students drinking “Lots of Hard Liquor.” Of the more than 60 categories the Princeton Review ranks colleges in, UCSB’s only first-place spot was for the college with the most hard liquor.

The “Lots of Hard Liquor” category is a different category from “Party Schools,” in which the university placed sixth. Syracuse University was ranked the top party school.

The ranking for the hard liquor category was determined by asking more than 140,000 students in the 385 colleges and universities: “How widely is hard liquor used at your school?”

“A lot of people party at UCSB. What do you expect, we live on a beach?” a UCSB student is quoted as saying about life at the university on the Princeton Review’s UCSB page.

