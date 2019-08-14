SBMA Recruits Docents Volunteer Guides Sought at Museum of Art

On Wednesday, August 21, at 3 p.m., the Santa Barbara Museum of Art will hold an information session and a reception for people interested in becoming docents. After a short tour of one of the museum’s current exhibits, the group will enjoy some refreshments as they learn about this opportunity. Docents at the SBMA share their knowledge with adults and students visiting the museum. The SBMA’s Docent Training Course is one of the best such programs in the country. The docent group enjoys a reputation for giving excellent tours, and for developing lasting friendships. The only skills required are a strong and genuine interest in art, and a desire to learn more alongside the curators and education staff of the SBMA. Interested parties should RSVP to Elena Hancock at 884-6457 or by emailing her at ehancock@sbma.net.

