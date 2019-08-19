Criminal Defense Attorney Bill Duval Dies

Bill Duval, one of Santa Barbara’s best-known and ever-wisecracking criminal defense attorneys, died last week after a three-year battle with leukemia.

Among courthouse circles, Duval was well known, well respected, and well liked, having served first as a public defender from 1971 to 1978 and then as a private criminal defense attorney. Duval fought for his clients — even the ones he knew to be guilty. But as salty as Duval could sometimes get, he also proved to be reasonable and accessible.

Duval operated out of offices in La Arcada building and served on the Downtown Organization board for more than 20 years.

