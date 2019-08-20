Review | ‘Good Boys’ Film Offers Abundant Hilarious Moments

Co-produced by comedy kings Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, Good Boys follows three tweens who prepare to attend their first “kissing party.” The film makes use of its high levels of absurdity to create an abundance of hilarious moments. With good pacing and great character development, Good Boys keeps audiences invested in the trios shenanigans and laughing at their debaucheries. Unlike its illustrious predecessor Superbad, Good Boys does not offer quotable lines that will make their way around the school yard. Rather, parents will simply hope that their kids don’t turn out like these proclaimed “good boys.” Despite its thin plot, the film succeeds nonetheless in its ability to entertain.

