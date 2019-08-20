SBAOR® Young Professionals Network Cleans Up

By Thomas C. Schultheis

2019 President

Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS®

The Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® Young Professionals Network Committee (YPN) teamed up with Explore Ecology to clean up Arroyo Burro Beach – also known as Hendry’s Beach by residents – on Saturday August 15th.

Santa Barbara is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world and is one of the main draws for tourism and future home buyers. The Santa Barbara YPN group takes pride in making sure the beaches stay pristine and preserved for everyone to enjoy.

The beach cleanup is historically one of the favorite events the YPN participate in each year. During the recent cleanup event, the YPN collected discarded aluminum cans, cigarettes, plastic bottles, and old clothing. All of these items are detrimental to the environment and harm wildlife.

Committee Chairperson Brianna Johnson stated, “Santa Barbara is such a special place to live and we all take immense pride in being part of an organization that enables us to participate in events that keep our coastline clean and ocean life thriving.”

It’s these acts of kindness that make real estate one of the most generous industries in America. “Realtors across the country not only work to help people achieve the American dream, but they also work hard to make a difference in our communities and make them better places to live,” said NAR President John Smaby.

Shown here are some of the YPN Members that participated in the recent beach cleanup, including Stephen MacFarlane, Candance Cavaletto, Brittany Lough, Jessie Sessions, and David Magid.

The YPN Committee is focused on becoming exceptional members of their community by demonstrating a high level of REALTOR® professionalism and volunteering for causes they feel passionate about. The YPN has teamed up with numerous local and national non-profits to participate in events like beach clean-ups, re-painting of low-income houses and fire prevention programs. #ThatsWhoWeR

Thomas C. Schultheis is a Santa Barbara native and a Realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. In addition to his work on the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, Thomas holds a Broker’s license and additional designations. Thomas lives in Santa Barbara with his wife and their two-year old son. He can be reached at 729-2802 or SBRealtorTom@gmail.com.

