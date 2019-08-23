It’s a Concern

In answer to Nick Welsh’s article “Ed St. George’s Hotel Plans Go Up in Smoke,” which stated, “Commissioner Addison Thompson cast the sole dissenting vote but said nothing from the dais to explain his thinking,” my thinking was that it was obvious how the vote was going to go. But the proposed project met all aspects of the General Plan and the Zoning Ordinance.

If we are going to ignore the GP and the ZO then private property owners will not have certainty about what they can do with their private property. If the government can dictate what we can do with our property, beyond the agreed upon General Plan for the development of our community, where does that end?

