Plastic Particles Release Greenhouse Gases When Exposed to Sunlight

July was the hottest month in recorded history. In Anchorage, Alaska, temperatures hit 90 degrees for the first time ever. As global temperatures soar to all time highs, it is imperative that we take as many positive steps as we can to help slow this extremely destructive trend.

Our scientists have stated that much of this current heating of our planet is due to the excessive burning of fossil fuels like coal, oil, and methane which release enormous amounts of greenhouse gases into our atmosphere.

It turns out that there’s another unrecognized source of these deadly greenhouse gases. Researchers from the University of Hawaii at Manoa School of Ocean, Earth Science and Technology have found that the universal production of greenhouse gases like methane and ethylene are emitted into the environment by most common plastics when they are exposed to sunlight.

With plastic particles found around the globe including on our polar caps and mountain tops as well as in our atmosphere, oceans, lakes and rivers, now is the time for us to take action and curb this hidden source of pollution that’s heating up our home planet at an unsustainable rate.

Please help to protect the men, women and children of California as well as the world-at-large by just saying no to single-use disposable plastic products.

