Labor Thanks You

As Labor Day approaches, I want to thank all of the forward thinking Santa Barbara County leaders that have worked so hard to improve workers’ well-being by passing language enabling Project Labor Agreements to be negotiated with the Tri-County Building and Construction Trades Unions by the City of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara County. Project Labor Agreements establish minimum labor standards for working conditions, jobsite safety, dispute resolution, worker qualifications and local hire referral. Project Labor Agreements set community goals to improve pathways to joint apprenticeship training and journeyman continuing education programs while gaining employment opportunities for women, minorities and returning veterans. All Non-Union employers and qualified workers can participate in Project Labor Agreements.

