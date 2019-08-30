UFOs Are a Fact!

My thanks to Gwen Rigby for writing, and for the S.B. Independent for publishing, an excellent article covering the broad subject of Ancient Astronaut Theory, of which UFOs are only a recent part. Your article hit on my 40-plus-year passion from years in New Mexico and a frequent visitor to the UFO Museum in Roswell, to attending all seven prior Contact in the Desert events and earlier Conscious Life Expo events; I am on a first name basis with many of the speakers at these conferences. This passion extends to a library of hundreds of books and 1,000-plus DVDs on the subject. I have been to Peru, Bolivia, and Easter Island with one of the frequent individuals on the History Channel’s Ancient Aliens program, now in its 14th season.

This subject deserves coverage, which has been difficult to get in the press until recently. I encourage your readers to look into this subject. Read the many books, rather than ridicule the subject. You will be amazed at the facts that exist. It will change your view of our past history. You will learn about patents on Anti-Gravity technology; back engineering of UFOs by major aircraft companies; the $20-plus trillions spent in the world of Unknowledged Special Access Programs (USAP or Black Programs) for our Secret Space Programs; and structures build in Peru and Bolivia thousands of years ago that cannot be built today.

Have you heard about Gobekli Tepe in Turkey? Unearthed in the mid-’90s, its 20-foot-tall “T” shaped columns have a language we cannot read and animals we do not recognize; Gobekli Tepe has an undisputed age of 12,000 years! I wonder if its age of 5,000 years earlier than accepted civilizations in Mesopotamia has anything to do with its lack of coverage in academia. Also, pay attention to Antarctica, something is forthcoming that will surprise you.

Add to Favorites