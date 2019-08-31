Gotta Wonder

Evangelicals view President Trump as their protector. The president’s immoral behavior — foul language, constantly blaming others, corruption in his administration, and a sordid history with women — does not matter to them as long as he is anti-abortion, anti-gay, and lines up with their belief that Christians are being discriminated against in our society.

What evangelicals always fail to bring up as concerns are our eroding democracy under this president’s leadership, his weakness standing up to authoritarian regimes, his failure to uphold liberty and freedom for all our citizens, and the decline of this country”s stature worldwide.

Are evangelicals really that unpatriotic or is loyalty and strong support of our country and what it stands for just not on their radar?

Perhaps adding the president’s lack of love for his country to his corrupt and immoral behavior would make it too difficult for evangelicals to continue to rationalize their support so they simply never bring it up. Regardless, it is a huge blind spot!

Evangelicals are really good friends and neighbors, but it really makes you wonder!

