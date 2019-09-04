Laguna Park Reunion on Saturday Downtown Santa Barbara's Baseball Stadium to Be Celebrated on September 7

Photo: Courtesy Laguna Park

Laguna Park is long gone, but memories of Santa Barbara’s downtown baseball stadium will be revived at a reunion of players and fans on Saturday, September 7. Ron Shelton, who played many games at the ballpark before he wrote and directed the iconic baseball movie Bull Durham, will be among the attendees.

Built in 1938 as a New Deal project, Laguna Park was the place to play ball for youth leagues to professionals, including the L.A. Dodgers Class A team. The park was located at the intersection of Cota Street and Laguna Street. The Santa Barbara Dodgers’ last season was 1967, and Laguna Park was demolished in 1970.

Saturday’s reunion will take place from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Mulligans, the restaurant at the Santa Barbara Golf Club. Admission will be $25 or $10 for students.

Add to Favorites