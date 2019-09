Motorcycle Meth Bust While Rider in Jail

Photo: Courtesy Meth Bust

After Santa Barbaran David Jimenez, 42, was arrested for DUI last week, narcotics detectives with the Police Department and the Sheriff’s intelligence unit learned that he had secreted a large amount of methamphetamine in his impounded motorcycle. After a search warrant was issued, 5.6 ounces of meth were found under the motorcycle seat. He has been charged with methamphetamine transportation and possession for sales.

