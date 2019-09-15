Society Matters Montecito Motor Classic Will Feature Hypercars Free Event at Polo Club Raises Funds for PAL and the Police Foundation

Even if you’re not a car enthusiast, you should seriously consider coming out to the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club next Sunday for the 8th annual Montecito Motor Classic, which will feature “Modern Day Hypercar Designs & Period Supercar Milestones.” This free event (except for parking), will have more than 100 cars on display, including 15 to 18 supercars, which Event Committee Member Andy Tymkiw explained are the machines that stand out in each time period. Organizers are seeking to get at least one supercar for each period. Some of these will be hypercars – the crème de la crème of supercars. Event Committee Member Erin Graffy summed up the show well: “it’s like a concours without the price tag or the attitude.”

Among those gracing the polo fields will be a Ferrari Enzo, 2018 Ford GT, Lamborghini Miura, Jaguar XJ220, and a McLaren Senna. According to Title Sponsor and avid car enthusiast Michael Hammer, “This year’s special class should bring some of the most dramatic and exciting cars ever built, while showcasing the cutting-edge work currently pushing the boundaries of automotive potential.”

Event proceeds go to two very worthy nonprofits: the Police Activities League (PAL), which includes DRAGG — Drag Racing Against Gangs & Graffiti, and the Santa Barbara Police Foundation.

At a preview event last Thursday, Hammer explained that he has agreed to be the title sponsor every year because of the organizers’ goal of raising at least $100,000 each year for nonprofits serving kids. He also shared how much he enjoys seeing the community come together to enjoy the event. For the preview party, Hammer brought his 2009 Mercedes SL65 Black Series, an all carbon fiber, stock 680 horsepower “pure race car for the street.” Only 175 were built.

The Montecito Motor Classic has always gathered a select group of fine automobiles, but this is the first year it will be held at the wondrously scenic Polo Club and the first year it will feature supercars and hypercars. Also on display will be European classics, American muscle cars, pre-war cars, race cars, hot rods and the latest luxury offerings. The car owners, a friendly and fun group, will be on hand to chat about their treasures. There will be a Kid’s Alley, complete with the Batmobile and model cars.

Event proceeds — from sponsorships, entry fees, an auction of a Mark Stehrenberger original work and sales of the prints — go to PAL and the S.B. Police Foundation. Event organizers are all volunteers, which allows them to maximize the proceeds raised. Last year, $87,000 went to these organizations.

The Police Activities League (PAL) operates an after-school drop-in center where every day, an average of 45 students come for tutoring and various programming, including individual music instruction. Through the participation of police officers, PAL bridges the gap between law enforcement and youth, creating a safe place where they can be themselves. PAL’s Explorer Post, run by the S.B. Police Department, offers career orientation experiences, leadership training, and community service activities to youth ages 14-21 with an interest in a law enforcement career. Currently, 14 students are enrolled.

PAL’s relatively new DRAGG (Drag Racing Against Gangs and Graffiti) program is an after-school, hands-on automotive program in which students are taught by credentialed instructors and go on field trips. Currently, students are rebuilding an S.B.P.D. 1957 Chevy. Only seven percent of PAL’s funding comes from government sources, necessitating significant community support. For more info about PAL, go to http://sbpal.org.

The Santa Barbara Police Foundation provides financial support for injured and ill police officers, employees, and their families. It funds the At Ease program, which provides counseling services to officers and employees, often for job-related post-traumatic stress injuries. This service is being used by responders to the Conception boat fire. The Foundation also purchases much-needed, non-budgeted equipment. For more info, go to santabarbarapolicefoundation.com.

The Montecito Motor Classic is on September 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with an awards presentation at 1 pm. Parking is $10 at the gate, $8 in advance. For more info, go to montecitomotorclassic.com. A polo match, the Bella Vista Designs USPA Presidents Cup Final, begins at 3 p.m.

Send invites to gail@independent.com.



Photo: Gail Arnold Bull Canyon Inc.’s 2004 Ferrari Enzo, 1 of 400 in the world.

Photo: Gail Arnold Jim Harris and his 2018 Ford GT

Photo: Gail Arnold S.B. Police Foundation Executive Director Greg Hons, Title Sponsor Michael Armand Hammer, Montecito Motor Classic Director Dolores Morelli Johnson, DRAGG Director Eric Beecher, and PAL Executive Director Michelle Meyering

