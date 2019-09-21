Community Intensive Homeless Services Increase with Grant Agencies Collaborate to House Reluctant Street-Dwellers

With the proceeds of a $2 million state grant to get service-resistant homeless people off the streets and ultimately indoors, Santa Barbara City Hall reports that 23 clients are now receiving intensive case management. Nineteen of them qualify as frequent utilizers of crisis services, five of whom have recently been housed.

The three-year Homeless Emergency Aid Program grant funds a first-time collaboration between the city Police Department, the Fire Department, Cottage Health, the PATH Homeless shelter, the city Housing Authority, and five outreach workers provided by City Net, a faith based nonprofit out of Orange County. In addition, five clients have been given housing vouchers but have not secured housing yet.

