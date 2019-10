Briefs Forever 21’s State Street Store Survives

Though the bankruptcy of Forever 21 may shutter 178 of its 549 U.S. stores, Santa Barbara’s is not among them. The company intends to shutter 150 stores for good, the landlord of the Santa Barbara store said, but is renegotiating its lease agreements among 28 stores. The fashion-forward and low-priced clothing store has anchored the corner of State and Canon Perdido streets for about 10 years.

Add to Favorites