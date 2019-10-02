Animals Meet Juno, the Klepto Kitty Little Rescue Has Amassed a Large Collection of Stolen Objects

Juno

Juno’s owner Connie Geston has a collection of items that Juno “stole” from neighbors that continues to grow daily.

Look what Juno the cat dragged in. A glove, a sock, a ball, a fork. Some AstroTurf. A plastic dinosaur. All sorts of stuff.

The little black-and-white rescue came from Los Angeles a few years ago and found her permanent home with Connie Geston. She’d originally been named Indiana (Jones) because she was so adventurous. “She was the most active from the litter,” said Geston. “We fell in love with her.”

Recently, out of the blue, Geston began noticing objects appearing in her backyard. Mostly gardening gloves. She thought maybe the neighbor kids were throwing them over the fence. “Little did I know, it was the beginning of Juno’s kleptomania adventures!” she said.

Juno now brings something home almost every day. Her latest loot count is more than 60 items, including a dozen rags, a safety vest, a belt, and a pair of baby leggings. She does her pilfering in secret, Geston said, though she seems to score most often in the morning soon after she’s let outside. A neighbor said he sometimes sees her dragging objects across their cul-de-sac in the Casitas Pass area of Carpinteria. “I am currently shopping for cat cams, since I have never really caught her in action,” said Geston.

Follow Juno on Instagram (@junothesmallcat), where she’s described as “Klepto Kitty by day, professional cuddler by night.”

