Make Myself at Home Montecito’s Newest Landmark New homes on Montecito’s Most Prominent Corner

Addresses: 103-109 Olive Mill Road

Status: On the market

Prices: $3,500,000-$5,900,000

I’m not super NFL-literate, but my fantasy football team is doing pretty well so far this season. “Lucky Pup” is my team name, and every game that I win is just that — a matter of luck. I prefer to spend my Sundays outside rather than in front of the television, so as long as I remember to adjust my lineup, every week that I manage to win is a happy surprise.

When I went to visit the sparkling new Villas at Olive Mill last week, I knew they would be impressive, but I didn’t realize that they would be NFL-superstar-level impressive.

Although they have common walls, it’s hard to call the villas “townhouses.” Ranging from 2,200 to over 3,300 square feet, and with some of the most dazzling features and high-tech amenities I’ve ever seen, that moniker just doesn’t fit. Plus, none of the five homes are alike. They share a lovely second-floor courtyard, but with different floor plans and finishes, each home has its own unique feel and flavor.

Photo: ©Peter Malinowski/InSite 2019 1296 Coast Village Rd

Three homes are on the second story, with two up above on the third floor. The two penthouses enjoy dramatic treetop views and stand out because they have two options for entry. One can enter from the second-floor courtyard or take a personal elevator from the private garage all the way up to the third-floor penthouse.

I visited four of the homes, because the fifth has already sold. One of the penthouses, 109 Olive Mill Road, is the one that most struck my fancy. Walking in from the courtyard, the front door opens to an architecturally impressive foyer, with a gray and white tiled staircase leading up to the main floor, where an arched hallway peeks down from above.

Once upstairs, this grand hallway leads either to the bedrooms on one side of the house, or the great room on the other, where living, dining, kitchen, and terrace blend into one vast space to entertain, relax, and enjoy. These common rooms are anything but common. Subtle wood finishes from the beautiful wide plank floors to the beamed ceilings frame ample mountain views and bring the outdoors in.

The kitchen is understated and elegant, with neutral, natural hues. Washed grey cabinetry and stainless-steel gourmet appliances serve to highlight gorgeous, quartzite counters. A raised island in the center of the room houses a prep sink and wine fridge and provides seating for lounging, eating, and conversing with the chef.

The living room is a serene relaxing space, with a glass-fronted fireplace on the far wall, framed by built-in display shelves. The dining room offers a huge panoramic window, plus automatic tri-folding pocket doors that lead out to the terrace. A built-in gas grill, under-counter fridge and additional sink combine to create a fully equipped outdoor kitchen.

Photo: ©Peter Malinowski/InSite 2019 1296 Coast Village Rd

The bedroom wing of the house is no less spectacular. One en suite bedroom is situated by itself at the front of the house. I marveled at the size of its rooms and admired the eye-catching tile in the bathroom shower. My tour guide realized my mistaken assumption and graciously explained that this wasn’t even the master suite.

Once I saw the master, I realized my error. It is absolutely gorgeous, with both a balcony and a terrace, and a huge walk-in closet accessed via the even huger bathroom outfitted with a glass and marble walk-in shower.

A separate sitting room with a fireplace, plus an amazing east-facing terrace, provides perfect private lounging spaces, both inside and out. Another adjacent en suite bedroom has French doors out to this terrace, making it an ideal home office or den.

The terrace is easily my favorite “room” of this home. Standing at the balcony railings, iconic Coast Village Road provides ever-changing scenery, but once you sit down, the space becomes completely private. Sounds of the city evaporate and eucalyptus treetops frame the view from sunrise until nightfall.

1296 Coast Village Rd

1296 Coast Village Rd

1296 Coast Village Rd

In addition to their elegant fixtures and high-end amenities, the Villas also offer top-of-the-line security features. Chief among these is the gated underground parking with individual self-contained garages within. Private elevators whisk residents either to the second-floor courtyard or straight to their own penthouse.

I remarked that one could conceivably live here and never run into your neighbors. My tour guide chuckled that the Villas’ first resident, former NFL superstar Troy Aikman, says he’s looking forward to having new neighbors move in. Maybe they can barbecue on a Sunday and watch football. Or at least give “Lucky Pup” some insider fantasy team tips.

