Letters Doing the Right Thing

Imagine my surprise to read the Poodle’s thoughtful analysis of some presidential history, including the upcoming election (impeachment?). Instead of Angry Poodle barking, I read about Joe Wilson, a man in the middle of the Middle East catastrophe promulgated by a series of Washington Swamp People.

My vote for Al Gore was mostly in opposition to the Bush Monarchy, then I voted for the Obama Monarchy hoping to see some of the swamp dried out — that was a fail. I also voted for the Bill Clinton Monarchy — not sounding like much of a conservative am I?

Finally the Trump Democracy brought to an end the hopes of Queen Hillary. But the swamp lives on. I wonder if Joe Wilson would have helped Trump with his quest to get us out of useless, endless wars.

Trump campaigned on a platform of ending these wars. His attempts over the last three years to remove us from Syria have been met with condemnation from both parties, including this very week.

Thank you for this interesting historical piece. I am hoping that the Bear can defeat the Swamp Creatures.

