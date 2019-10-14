Music Review | Moonchild’s ‘Little Ghost’ New Album Explores Love & Relationships

Displaying a unique combination of classic soul sounds and futuristic electronic production, Los Angeles’s Moonchild is back with its fourth studio album, Little Ghost. Multi-instrumentalists Amber Navran, Andris Mattson, and Max Bryk have delivered 14 stellar tracks that explore relationships — the lessons we learn and how those lessons help us grow.

Navran’s voice gently floats over breezy horns, cool keys, and intricate percussion while her overlaid harmonies slide between the lines, enveloping listeners in her world. On “Get to Know It,” the chimes, beats, and claps propel you down a wave of rhythms while Navran sings, “The answer’s in reflection / I’m rising up / The truth is gonna find me / I’m rising up.” It’s a journey toward self-discovery on which she invites you to join her.

Particularly compelling is “Strength,” which opens with the sound of footsteps before giving way to heavy drumbeats that march beneath birdsong samples as Navran croons about finding your way back to yourself after having been knocked down. It’s a beautiful track on which Navran’s voice soars, dips, and flutters as freely as the birds singing alongside her.

