Announcement Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Will Begin Accepting Applications on October 15

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara will begin accepting scholarship applications for the 2020-2021 academic year on Tuesday, October 15. Eligibility requirements and application instructions are available online at www.sbscholarship.org.

The Scholarship Foundation reviewed 3,479 applications during its recently concluded scholarship awards cycle. In May, the organization awarded $7.98 million in scholarships to 2,447 Santa Barbara County students. Scholarship awards for undergraduates at four-year schools averaged $3,266; graduate student awards (excluding those for medical school) averaged $4,481. The Scholarship Foundation also supports students pursuing vocational training. Eligible students can receive five years of undergraduate funding and four years of medical/graduate-level funding. The primary criteria for award selection are financial need, academic achievement, and motivation.

The deadline to apply for financial aid from the Scholarship Foundation during the 2020-2021 academic year is January 15, 2020.

“I strongly encourage Santa Barbara County students to begin the application process on October 15 or soon thereafter, as they may have questions or otherwise require assistance. Remember, not all applicants will receive financial assistance. Earlier this year we had to turn away more than 900 eligible applicants,” said Foundation President and CEO Victoria Juarez.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $123 million to more than 50,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.

