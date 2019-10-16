Make Myself at Home West Beach Living Harbor Court Townhome

Address: 121 Bath Street, D4

Status: On the market

Price: $1,159,000

If, like me, you enjoy walking around our idyllic town and pretending to enjoy it through the eyes of a visitor, this past Saturday was the quintessential staycation Saturday. Blue skies, bright sunshine, and a warm breeze made the perfect setting.

I found myself strolling West Beach, admiring the tidy gardens and deco architecture. Many of the houses one passes are actually hotels or short-term rentals, so the area has a more manicured look than many neighborhoods, and the beach vibe is strong.

Cruising down the wide, gentle slope of Natoma Avenue toward Bath Street, I noticed an open house sign posted in front of a gated courtyard, framed by palm trees, with a babbling central fountain surrounded by bright green grass.

Dawn, the real estate agent who showed me around, seemed as enchanted by the setting as I did. She invited me up to see unit D4, but admonished, “Don’t you dare leave without checking out the pool!” Dawn apparently didn’t realize that Staycation Sarah ALWAYS checks out the pool.

Up a tiled staircase, the front door of unit D4 opens onto a large, light, and luxurious two-bedroom townhome. With 1,800 square feet of living space, plus vaulted ceilings and a two-story layout, the interior is spacious and airy.

The living room, kitchen, and one en suite bedroom are on the main floor. The kitchen is open to the living room, which has a big brick fireplace on one wall and a decorative floor to ceiling window on another. A surprisingly spacious laundry room rounds out the first floor, but a peek of an interior balcony up above made me want to hurry upstairs to check it out.

The top floor enjoys delightful mountain and red-tile-rooftop views from many angles. The master suite has a fireplace, large bathroom, and a cool double walk-in closet with a mirrored dressing area in between. There’s also a bonus room with an interior balcony that overlooks the living room below. Whether used as a den, office, or third bedroom, this open-concept room with a view holds enchanting options.

I peeked into closets as I often do, admiring the generous storage space. One door surprised me by opening onto an additional exterior staircase. This secret exit is shared with the unit next door. Other bonus features include air conditioning, radiant heating, water softener, and secure private parking.

Not wanting to ignore Dawn’s directive, I walked around the pool area before I left. There’s not only a sunny pool deck but also a sauna and spa, plus a clubhouse and barbecue area. This place checks all the boxes for staycation must-haves.

I walked away from Harbor Court, past the fountain and palm trees, knowing that I had discovered another perfect slice of Santa Barbara. Less than a block from the beach, this townhome offers just about everything we love about living here, poised for the perfect staycation.

121 Bath Street, D4, is currently for sale in Santa Barbara, listed by Andy Adler of Century 21 Butler Realty, Inc. Reach Andy at (805) 722-2640 or c21andy@aol.com.

