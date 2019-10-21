Announcement US Highway 101 Ramp Closure at Bath Street Tomorrow for Landscape Maintenance

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – The northbound US Highway 101 off-ramp at Bath Street will be closed on Tuesday, October 22 from 9 am to 3 pm.

This ramp closure is necessary so that burnt trees can be trimmed and/or removed from this location.

Motorists headed northbound may exit US 101 at West Carrillo Street or Garden Street. Motorists can expect delays not to exceed 10 minutes.

This work will be performed by the Caltrans Maintenance team in Santa Barbara, CA.

