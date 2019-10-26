Letters Loyalist Extremes

I am dismayed by the lack of decorum displayed by Republican legislators, many of whom are attorneys who (one assumes) understand the law. These lawmakers from the equal top branch of government tried to stop the law from being carried out by disrupting these closed hearings and making spurious claims about eligibility when they know very well that process and appropriate clearance are absolutely vital in cases like this. They blatantly ignored both national security concerns and the rule of law through their actions.

The impeachment process involves developing evidence, an open vote for impeachment in front of the whole Congress, and if the impeachment motion passes then conducting an open hearing before the Senate. There is strict Constitutional due process here. Claims that the process is unfair is another false scare tactic to distract from what these diplomats at the hearings are actually saying.

(For those who criticize closed hearings as unfair, please note that Republicans who serve on these committees are participating at these hearings and asking any questions they like. And that most trials/investigations begin with closed depositions to collect evidence, and more importantly, so those testifying can’t coordinate stories. This benefits all sides. )

Make no mistake though, this behavior sends a clear and intentional signal to extreme Trump supporter types that violent disruption of legal processes is a civic duty. What’s even more concerning is how many Republican congressmembers have abandoned their duties as members of Congress under the Constitution when they do the sole bidding of the Chief Executive and do not remain loyal to the separation of powers. Have these Republicans given any thought to the long-term impact these sort of actions could have on the Republic? I shudder to think

