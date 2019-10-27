Letters Vote Teri Jory

I am supporting Teri Jory as a thoughtful, energetic, and independent “citizen representative” on the City Council. And I am writing to voice my opposition to Mike Jordan, who has been on the City Planning Commission for many years as the city’s planning functions have fallen further and further into dysfunction.

Mike Jordan is a particularly bad electoral choice. The reasons for this conclusion are twofold: (1) how could anyone who has been at the heart of the City Planning Commission — the most dysfunctional city bureaucracy — believe they should be “promoted” to a City Council seat? and (2) how are we going to get more citizen control over the city bureaucracy, with more responsive city council members like Teri Jory if we elect people who have been part of a resistant city bureaucracy that needs to become responsive to voter direction. Teri Jory is that “outsider” who will give us the representation we need to compel the city bureaucracy to begin working for the voters rather than on their own agenda.

Mike Jordan has been an essential component of the dysfunctional planning process the city is being attacked for by the residents as being overly bureaucratic, unresponsive, and the primary cause for the destruction of State Street Retail. All of that leaves me wondering why Mike Jordan would even think of running. It is time to put our resident and taxpayer goals in front of the bureaucracy’s intransigence. Teri will do just that.

Add to Favorites