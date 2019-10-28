Real Estate Scoop Berkshire Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Unveils New Home Preparation Program

Mary Lee Blaylock, President and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Berkshire Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties recently unveiled PINNACLE, a premium designer-curated home-preparation service with zero out-of-pocket cost to sellers until their home closes escrow.

Reserved for clients working with a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties agent, PINNACLE provides customized home-preparation options, including cosmetic updates, general repairs, professional staging services, window treatments, landscaping, decluttering, and moving and packing services.

Sellers who opt to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties’ PINNACLE will interface with a project coordinator, who will assess needs and coordinate with local contractors. The program also provides tailored relocation services to seniors who need additional support when moving.

“Our sellers expect exceptional customer service from our agents, and they should,” said Mary Lee Blaylock, President and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “I am thrilled that our PINNACLE program will assist our sellers in refreshing their homes in a way that meets the needs of the buyers in today’s real estate market. In our fast-paced world, it is critical to have help in accomplishing our goals, and we are excited to help our sellers achieve theirs.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports 3,000 sales associates in 50 offices spanning Santa Barbara to San Diego. In 2018, our agents assisted 10,000 client transactions and nearly $12 billion in volume.For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com.

