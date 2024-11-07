Update Your Kitchen Without Upending Your Budget
Budget-Friendly Ways to Freshen the Kitchen
If you’re looking for ways to refresh your kitchen but a full-scale renovation isn’t currently in the budget, I’ve got you covered. In our area, kitchen remodels, including custom cabinetry, flooring, appliances and lighting, can start at $40,000 and easily run $75,000 or more. With a little bit of work and a DIY attitude, you can elevate your kitchen without undertaking an extensive or costly remodel.
Update Pendant Lights
Light fixtures, including pendant lights and ceiling lights, are one way to add eye-catching details and help your space feel updated. I often see pendant lights that are too small for the space, so picking lights that are appropriately sized is important.
If over a kitchen island, the width of each pendant should be one-third to one-half the width of the island. So, if your island is four feet wide, the pendant lights should be 16 to 24 inches wide. Pendants made from rattan are usually a budget-friendly option, adding a lot of impact relative to the cost. Large pendant lights can also be a focal point in the space, helping to draw one’s eye from parts of the kitchen that aren’t newly remodeled.
Use Quality Hardware
If changing your cabinetry isn’t in the budget, a fresh coat of paint and new hardware can breathe new life into your kitchen. Quality hardware may cost a little more than its less expensive counterpart, but it’s worth the investment. Adding unique cabinet handles and pulls can dress up cabinets and make the entire kitchen look updated.
When choosing the hardware’s finish, think about the other elements in the kitchen (sink faucet, pendant lights, appliances, kitchen hood, etc.) and select hardware that works with these finishes. If you want to mix metals, be sure to check out my last column!
Install Under-Cabinet Lighting
If the only source of light in your kitchen is from the ceiling, adding under-cabinet lighting will be a welcome addition. When possible, I recommend at least two sources of light in every room (recessed lights and floor lamps in the living room, recessed lights and a sconce in the bathroom, etc.) and the kitchen is no exception. Plus, under-cabinet lighting adds ambience and a high-end look without the price tag. Look for battery-powered, peel-and-stick lights to avoid having to hardwire the lights. Don’t forget to add motion-sensor, battery-powered lights inside your pantry.
Remove Unnecessary Items
If you’re looking at photos of newly built or remodeled kitchens, one thing they typically have in common is being clutter-free. In small spaces, it can be challenging to keep your countertops tidy, so storage solutions, such as a bread box or matching clear jars for dry goods, is one way to keep your kitchen looking stylish while being functional at the same time.
Update Backsplash
As the backsplash in a kitchen is usually a small area, the amount of material needed to update this area is minimal. I say splurge on a tile or material you love! The backsplash is near or at eye-level, so it’s one part of the kitchen that draws a lot of attention. Investing in updating this area is a budget-friendly way to add visual impact for a relatively small amount of money.
I’d love to see how your kitchen updates! Tag me on social media @vacayrentaldesign.
Christine S. Cowles is the owner of Vacation Rental Design, an interior design company specializing in short-term rental properties. She is a certified Short-Term Rental StylistTM, member of Real Estate Staging Association, and a proud WEV graduate. She can be reached at hello@vacayrentaldesign.com.
