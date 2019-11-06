Make Myself at Home Surprising Montecito Farmhouse Surprises Behind the Gate

Don’t get me started on the topic of daylight saving time. We fell back, gained an hour, and my dog wants to wake up at 5:30 every morning instead of 6:30. While my evenings are already way too short, I was able to visit a romantic house for sale on Romero Canyon Road late Sunday afternoon, while it was still daylight.

It was that magical time of day that photographers call the golden hour. As I drove up Sheffield Drive, the sunlight shone through the oak trees with a soft reddish glow, beckoning me up the hill and around the corner to Romero Canyon. Our warm, 80-degree Sunday felt at odds with the 5 p.m. sunset, so I shouldn’t have been surprised that this house would continue to keep me on my toes.

I pulled into the rock-lined front drive and parked in front of a wooden fence topped by lush palms and towering birds of paradise. Through a gate, I caught my first glimpse of what appeared to be a discreet little cottage. My evaluation stopped short, however, because as I stepped through the gate, I was astonished to see a beautiful turquoise swimming pool sparkling in the front yard.

The pool lies on the right, with a broad path and low stone wall bordering it and leading the way to the house. On the left, a terraced tropical garden offers multiple levels for intimate seating or other uses.

I made my way toward the house, getting accustomed to the idea that this house might be full of other surprises, and I was right.

From the covered porch, the front door opens into a foyer that transitions into a spacious great room, with soaring ceilings, huge multi-paned windows, and white walls. The demure farmhouse exterior doesn’t prepare visitors for the clean lines, elegant design, and contemporary aesthetic of the interior.

The living room boasts a striking marble fireplace in one corner and wide-washed oak floors that continue down one step into the kitchen and dining area. The large bright space is broken up with interesting architectural angles on the walls and doors. The dining area, for example, is given an unexpected window seat along one wall, and a separate alcove to the left makes a perfect family room but could also be used as a formal dining room.

I found it hard to resist the magnetic pull of the kitchen. An impressive center island will undoubtedly serve as one of the most-used spots in the house, whether for eating breakfast, doing homework, or enjoying a cocktail while helping prepare a meal.

Brass finishes and fixtures on both the prep sink and the deep farmhouse sink somehow blend perfectly with the stainless-steel Viking appliances. The generous tile backsplash steals the show, with a subtle crisscross pattern that ties the space together with a classy appeal that imparts a subtle European touch.

Walls of windows, skylights, and recessed lighting are prevalent throughout this home. All four bedrooms have either an en suite or an adjacent bathroom. I kept changing my mind about which would make the best master bedroom. All the bathrooms have luxurious finishes and all the bedrooms have enviable advantages.

One bedroom sits upstairs, giving it privacy, spectacular mountain views, and a treetop feel. It’s currently set up as an office but could also be used as a playroom. I decided it would be my top choice: slightly removed from the rest of the living space and blessed with a sense of seclusion.

Back downstairs, one bedroom sits at the very front of the house, with two more at the back. A side exterior door leads into one of the bathrooms, providing the perfect après-swim entrance to avoid dripping through the living room.

Originally built in 1924, the house has been extensively remodeled over the past two years, including new structures and systems. It was even added onto the sewer system, while all the houses above it are on septic.

With the appeal of Montecito Union School District, it’s easy to imagine this as a family home, with kids running in the yard and splashing in the pool. On the other hand, the home’s luxurious details and creature comforts, such as central heating and air conditioning, make it a perfect lock-and-go second home or an enviable retirement abode with space for entertaining and plenty of guest rooms to fill.

As I rush off into the sunset, trying to imagine exactly who might feel most at home here, I’m quickly reminded that since this house has surprised me already, it’s likely to do so again.

627 Romero Canyon Road is currently for sale in Montecito, listed by Jamie Faletti of The Epstein Partners of Keller Williams Realty. Reach Jamie at 886-5223 or jamie@theepsteinpartners.com.

