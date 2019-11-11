Homeless Freedom Warming Centers Seeks Funding, Volunteers for Winter Freedom Warming Centers Seeks Funding, Volunteers for Winter

Freedom Warming Centers gives homeless people around Santa Barbara County emergency shelter from the storms of the cold, rainy winter months. The nonprofit is on a fundraising spree called the Warm-Up Campaign at Crowd Rise, and the money will go to staff five locations — which are donated by church groups and charitable organizations — with counselors, doctors, and others trained to assist the vulnerable, and also to buy the mats, blankets, and meals to see everyone through the night.

The warming centers were named for a man nicknamed Freedom, who died on a December night in 2009 after a police officer found him sitting in his wheelchair as the temperatures fell below 40 degrees. The man, Paul Bradshaw, later died in the hospital. The need for a shelter open to all was obvious. Since then, homeless advocates and members of the faith community have banded together to open the temporary shelters — which operate when the temperature goes below 35 or when a 50 percent chance of rain overnight is forecast.

Freedom hopes to raise $30,000 by November 15. The group is also recruiting volunteers to cook meals and serve them to warming center clients. For more information on the Freedom Warming Centers, visit its page at the website for the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, which is its fiscal agent.

Add to Favorites