Music Girls Rock Santa Barbara Joins Forces with Public Library Instruments and Music Classes Available

For the past seven years, Girls Rock Santa Barbara has offered a creative safe space for musically inclined girls to explore, learn, and collaborate with like-minded youth. This past October, GRSB partnered with the Public Library in an effort to make music education accessible to a broader audience.

The collaboration has resulted in the availability of 10 instruments —electric, acoustic, and bass guitars, amps, and ukuleles —for library-goers to check out.The lending program also featured guitar classes for middle and high school students, which began mid-October and will culminate with a performance in December. Another session is planned for the spring.

Visit your area library to check out instruments or enroll in classes. See sbplibrary.org.

Add to Favorites