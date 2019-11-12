Login

Girls Rock Santa Barbara Joins Forces with Public Library

Instruments and Music Classes Available

Electric, acoustic, and bass guitars, amps, and ukuleles are now available for checkout at your local public library. | Credit: Courtesy
By
Tue Nov 12, 2019 | 3:47pm

For the past seven years, Girls Rock Santa Barbara has offered a creative safe space for musically inclined girls to explore, learn, and collaborate with like-minded youth. This past October, GRSB partnered with the Public Library in an effort to make music education accessible to a broader audience.

The collaboration has resulted in the availability of 10 instruments —electric, acoustic, and bass guitars, amps, and ukuleles —for library-goers to check out.The lending program also featured guitar classes for middle and high school students, which began mid-October and will culminate with a performance in December. Another session is planned for the spring.

Visit your area library to check out instruments or enroll in classes. See sbplibrary.org.

Michelle Drown

Senior Editor

