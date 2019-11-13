Briefs Driver Dies in Morning 101 Accident

A fatal traffic collision occurred today at approximately 7:41 a.m. on US 101 South, just north of the historic Arroyo Quemada Bridge in Goleta. A 2006 Ford Escape veered off the foggy road and overturned while it was traveling in the fast lane. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was expelled from the car during the incident. When the vehicle came to a halt, it partially blocked the left lane and the center divider area until responders arrived. The driver was heavily injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP Officer Gerics is currently investigating the incident, and it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved. After the driver’s next of kin is notified, more information will become available, the CHP said.

[Update] The Sheriff’s-Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased as Apollo Owens of Buellton, who was 34 years old. No information on the investigation into the cause of the accident was disclosed.

