Letters On the Warpath

The secret is out. The radical left has been on the warpath against President Trump from day one. It is not just Democrats, it is the “deep state” and the mainstream media.

Their goal: Take out Trump, disenfranchise his voters, and regain power by any means possible, legal or otherwise. The impeachment scam today is the end result.

A recent report from DC Clothesline revealed the motives and connections of the Deep State. “There is an unholy alliance between Washington politicians (both parties), our intelligence apparatus, agents of foreign governments (including enemies), a globalist media consortium and international big donors.”

Why is the Deep State trying to impeach a president with only one year left? Is it afraid Trump will get reelected?

And why was Trump elected president in the first place? Was it because many Americans lost faith in a system that was corrupt and unaccountable to We the People? (Establishment)

America, don’t be fooled or intimidated. Trump was elected to shine a light on corruption, clean out the swamp, and make America great again.

Add to Favorites