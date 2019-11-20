Make Myself at Home Sandpiper Beauty Sells in a Flash

Address: 3950 Via Real, #98

Status: No longer on the market

Price: $330,000

When Nicole Dinkelacker called to tell me about the manufactured home that sold to the first visitor at the first open house on the first day it was for sale, I knew I wanted to hear the whole story.

I met Nicole on a recent sunny afternoon at Sandpiper Mobile Home Park in Carpinteria. Sandpiper is on the mountain side of 101, across from Santa Claus Lane beach, just south of the polo fields. Nicole was sitting on the front porch, enjoying the ocean air and mountain views.

As we walked through the house, Nicole told me the story behind the successful renovation and sale of this home. I could hear how much she enjoyed helping her client. I recognized the passion of someone who loves what they do for a living and who does it for all the right reasons.

Compass Concierge is a new program that allows home sellers to borrow funds to make repairs or improvements before putting their home on the market. The loan is provided at zero interest and with no upfront cost. Sellers can choose their own contractors and vendors, and they can purchase supplies and products from wherever they choose. This allows them to put their home’s best foot forward before hanging the “For Sale” sign out front.

In the case of this Sandpiper home, Nicole confided that she had sold this home to the current owner 17 years ago. The owner loved her house, but she needed to move for family reasons and didn’t have much expendable income to fix it up. With the Concierge loan, she was able to repair, redecorate, and make needed upgrades to the home.

Nicole pointed out details of the renovation with obvious pride. This three-bedroom, two-bath home has, as they say, good bones. Now it also enjoys new flooring, stainless steel appliances, designer light fixtures, and fresh paint inside and out. I didn’t notice the new windows at first. But once I remarked at how quiet it felt, the impact of the brand-new dual-pane windows was obvious.

Hallway at 3950 Via Real

Front room at 3950 Via Real

One of three bedrooms



This home is downright glamorous. The living room is in the front of the house, open to the dining room and kitchen in a bright, lofty great room design. High sloped ceilings and clean lines compliment designer touches in a chic yet comfortable combo.

The kitchen has white wood cabinets, a center island, and a pass-through area for extra counter or serving space. A big pantry for practical storage balances with open-fronted shelving for decorative touches. A bay window over the sink adds light and a neighborhood view.

Light wood-grain flooring and white walls throughout give the entire home a polished, pulled-together feel. Visitors would have no idea that this home recently underwent a transformation from ugly duckling to beautiful swan.

Down a hallway lie all three bedrooms and two baths, plus a laundry room. One of the bedrooms can easily be used as a den, office, or hobby room. The master bedroom is in the back of the house, with an adjoining master bath with a deep soaking tub.

Mountain views seem to be deliberately framed in every window, and mature landscaping in the front and side yards adds to the picturesque scenery. There’s even an avocado tree, plus room for an outdoor patio.

Sandpiper Park has no shortage of amenities, with a pool, clubhouse, gym, tennis courts, and even a dog park. The fact that this home was scooped up on its first day on the market is a testament to the park’s popularity as well as the charm of the home itself. I said goodbye to Nicole, certain that our paths would cross again soon and hoping that she’d have another story to tell.

3950 Via Real, #98, was recently sold in Carpinteria, listed by Nicole Dinkelacker of Goodland Homes & Estates at Compass. Reach Nicole at (805) 570-8444 or nicole.dinkelacker@compass.com.

